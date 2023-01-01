DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is there a global login by rest api?

default discord avatar
Iván Dominguez (Domi)
4 months ago
4

Hello community. I want my application that uses payload to have a global login and not by collection. This login should return me a token which would give me access to query all collections.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Authentication is always per-collection but it sounds like you might want to implement basic access control. If you give your auth-enabled collection a

    roles

    field then controlled access based on its value, you could provide some users with “super-admin” capabilities while restricting the others

  • default discord avatar
    Iván Dominguez (Domi)
    4 months ago

    hi @jacobsfletch !


    Thanks for your quick response.



    That sounds really good. Do you know where I can configure the collections so that they restrict their access based on a user role?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Use the

    access

    property on your collection config, here’s an example

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/cms/src/collections/Users.ts

    and then here’s the doc for reference

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/overview#access-control
  • default discord avatar
    Iván Dominguez (Domi)
    4 months ago

    Thank you very much for the info!!

