Is there a shorthand way of updating a relationship/array field with an `update` call?

default discord avatar
Tinouti
3 months ago
2

Assuming the following

messages

field in my

threads

collection:


{
    name: 'messages',
    type: 'relationship',
    relationTo: 'messages',
    hasMany: true,
    required: true,
    min: 1,
},


Is there a shorthand and/or better way of doing this?



const thread = await payload.findByID({
  collection: 'threads',
  id: message.thread.id,
  depth: 0,
});
const update = await payload.update({
  collection: 'threads',
  id: message.thread.id,
  data: {
    messages: [ ...thread.messages, message.id ],
  }
});


And similarly for removing an item, or is fetching the doc first to get the field value and do the addition/removal myself the only way?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    That’s currently the only way to do it. Get the full array, mutate it, then update doc

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    Gotcha, wanted to make sure I wasn't missing a hidden method to update it directly. Thanks Jarrod! 🙏

