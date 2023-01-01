Is there a shorthand way of updating a relationship/array field with an `update` call?

Assuming the following

messages

field in my

threads

collection:

{ name : 'messages' , type : 'relationship' , relationTo : 'messages' , hasMany : true , required : true , min : 1 , },

Is there a shorthand and/or better way of doing this?

const thread = await payload. findByID ({ collection : 'threads' , id : message. thread . id , depth : 0 , }); const update = await payload. update ({ collection : 'threads' , id : message. thread . id , data : { messages : [ ...thread. messages , message. id ], } });

And similarly for removing an item, or is fetching the doc first to get the field value and do the addition/removal myself the only way?