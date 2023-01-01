Is there a shorthand way of updating a relationship/array field with an `update` call?

Assuming the following
messages
field in my
threads
collection:
{
name: 'messages',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'messages',
hasMany: true,
required: true,
min: 1,
},
Is there a shorthand and/or better way of doing this?
const thread = await payload.findByID({
collection: 'threads',
id: message.thread.id,
depth: 0,
});
const update = await payload.update({
collection: 'threads',
id: message.thread.id,
data: {
messages: [ ...thread.messages, message.id ],
}
});
And similarly for removing an item, or is fetching the doc first to get the field value and do the addition/removal myself the only way?
That’s currently the only way to do it. Get the full array, mutate it, then update doc
Gotcha, wanted to make sure I wasn't missing a hidden method to update it directly. Thanks Jarrod! 🙏
