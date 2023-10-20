Is there a way to create a toast error message on the frontend from within a doc, or field hook?

I want to ensure that a page can only be created from the default locale, as I need to ensure it's default pathname is created, before any sort of localized pathname is added.

I'd like to do something like this:

if (operation === "create" && isDefaultLocale) { throw new Error("Pages must be created within the default locale."); }

However, that error only shows in the server's console. Is there a way I can send that error message to the client, in order to be displayed within a toast message/notification, instead of saying a non-descriptive "Something went wrong"?