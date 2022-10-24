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Community Help

Is there a way to create a toast error message on the frontend from within a doc, or field hook?

default discord avatar
zephury.2 years ago
8

I want to ensure that a page can only be created from the default locale, as I need to ensure it's default pathname is created, before any sort of localized pathname is added.



I'd like to do something like this:


  if (operation === "create" && isDefaultLocale) {
    throw new Error("Pages must be created within the default locale.");
  }


However, that error only shows in the server's console. Is there a way I can send that error message to the client, in order to be displayed within a toast message/notification, instead of saying a non-descriptive "Something went wrong"?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    In order for an error to show up in the toast notification it must have the

    isPublic

    property on it.



    The easiest way to do this would be to extend our existing

    APIError

    with a new class, then throw that class. Here is an example:



    import { APIError } from 'payload/errors'
class MySpecialError extends APIError {
  constructor(message: string) {
    super(message, 400, undefined, true)
  }
}


    The 4th parameter is the

    isPublic

    value.



    Then throw as you'd expect

    throw new MySpecialError('Cannot create in default locale')
  • default discord avatar
    zephury.2 years ago

    Thank you 👍🏻

  • default discord avatar
    jacko492 years ago

    When I try to do this i get this error:


    TypeError: Class constructor APIError cannot be invoked without 'new'

    Seems to be related to this:


    https://stackoverflow.com/questions/50203369/class-constructor-cannot-be-invoked-without-new-typescript-with-commonjs

    Any ideas? thanks

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Can you show your code?

  • default discord avatar
    jacko492 years ago
    @967118574445547650


    errorClasses.ts


    import { APIError } from "payload/errors";

export class CustomAdminError extends APIError {
  constructor(message: string, statusCode: number) {
    super(message, statusCode, undefined, true)
  }
}
export default CustomAdminError;

    Calling it from a hook here:


    export const blockSuperAdminCreation: CollectionBeforeValidateHook = async ({
    data,
    req,
    operation,
    originalDoc
    }) => {
        if (operation === "create") {
            // If user is trying to create a super_admin, make sure they themselves are a super_admin
            if (data.roles.includes("super_admin")) {
                if (req.user.roles.includes("super_admin")) {
                    return data
                }
                else {
                    //TODO: throw toast error
                    throw new CustomAdminError(`You are not allowed to access this site, please proceed to your site's domain`, 403)
                }
            } else {
                // If not creating super_admin, pass to creation accesss control
                return data
            }
        }
    }
  • default discord avatar
    tributeone2 years ago

    i do get the same error, would be awesome if someone could help us!



    my error call does exist inside a beforeChange hook:



    throw new ConflictsError(

    Konflikte bei ContentIdentifierIDs gefunden: ${JSON.stringify(conflicts)}

    );

    import { APIError } from 'payload/errors' class ConflictsError extends APIError { constructor(message: string) { super(message, 400, undefined, true) } }

    [14:52:26] ERROR (payload): TypeError: Class constructor APIError cannot be invoked without 'new'


    at new ConflictsError



    @967118574445547650
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Likely something to do w/ your tsconfig.json target.



    Try using

    ES2017

    or greater

  • default discord avatar
    tributeone2 years ago

    That solved my problem. Thank you!

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