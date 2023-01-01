is there a way to prevent publish if content for one of the locale is not added?

I have this setup where I'm rebuilding a Nextjs site whenever a collection is published.

There are events when users create a document and publish it without updating fields for other locales (because the publish button allows them to, even when the required fields are empty).

This results in failure of the build and the previous build also gets crashed causing the site to give random errors of course.

In this context, what would be the best way to just ensure validation of fields for all available locales before allowing to publish the document?