Is there a way to set the default TimeZone for payloadcms

We are using payloadcms datepicker field. The problem we are encountering is that our user are based in asia/manila timezone for the admin portal. But the visitors of our website is based on America/Los_Angeles. There will be also instances where our user might be using the admin app from other timezone. What we want is to set the default timezone for PayloadCMS (our admin portal) to 1 specific for example America/Los_Angeles, since our website is going to be serve for America/Los_Angeles anyways.

Current:

User pick a start date and end date for an event (their timezone).

The website gets the start date and end date but was parsing it wrong since the provided date is from another timezone (since we receive utc, its getting a different offset)