Is there an easy way to move an admin group (globals) to the top?

I have set up page content as globals for each page, and I need the "Pages" group at the top of the sidebar. Is there a way I can easily move it to the top? Moving the globals declaration in payload.config above collections doesn't work 😦
Still can't figure it out without writing my own component for the sidebar 😦
looking into it rn!
@iamlinkus so it seems you can make sure globals are at the top if you put the collections in a group, and make sure the globals are not in a group
Other than that tricky, because all collections are generally added first:https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload/blob/bab34d82f5fddad32ceafd116ad97e87cab4c862/src/admin/components/elements/Nav/index.tsx#L50
and the groups are iterated over only after all collections were handled
might need to be a feature request to be able to customize the position of them better
Yeah, I tried that, but then the "group" defaults to "Globals" which is misleading for our clients and we're usually adding one other group for globals which includes footer/header/seo/etc.
thanks for looking into it, though!
Yea it's not optimal. Havent found a better hack though.
You could post it in GH Discussions and mark it as feature request there!
Yup, already on it. 🙂
Done:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2447
As a temporary hack, you could just add some css. 😊
#nav-group-Pages { order: -1 }
hah didn't think of that. Smart idea!
I'm actually having the opposite problem! I want my Globals to show up below my Collections but either way (if I do or do not provide a
group
property) Globals are appearing at the top of the nav bar in Payload v1.8.2.
