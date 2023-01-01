DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is there an easy way to move an admin group (globals) to the top?

default discord avatar
iamlinkus
4 months ago
15

I have set up page content as globals for each page, and I need the "Pages" group at the top of the sidebar. Is there a way I can easily move it to the top? Moving the globals declaration in payload.config above collections doesn't work 😦



ChatGPT is giving me fake answers 😦



Still can't figure it out without writing my own component for the sidebar 😦

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    looking into it rn!



    @iamlinkus so it seems you can make sure globals are at the top if you put the collections in a group, and make sure the globals are not in a group



    Other than that tricky, because all collections are generally added first:

    https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload/blob/bab34d82f5fddad32ceafd116ad97e87cab4c862/src/admin/components/elements/Nav/index.tsx#L50


    and the groups are iterated over only after all collections were handled



    might need to be a feature request to be able to customize the position of them better

  • default discord avatar
    iamlinkus
    4 months ago

    Yeah, I tried that, but then the "group" defaults to "Globals" which is misleading for our clients and we're usually adding one other group for globals which includes footer/header/seo/etc.



    thanks for looking into it, though!

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Yea it's not optimal. Havent found a better hack though.



    You could post it in GH Discussions and mark it as feature request there!

  • default discord avatar
    iamlinkus
    4 months ago

    Yup, already on it. 🙂



    Done:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2447
  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    4 months ago

    As a temporary hack, you could just add some css. 😊 


    #nav-group-Pages { order: -1 }
  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    hah didn't think of that. Smart idea!

  • default discord avatar
    thedunco
    2 months ago

    I'm actually having the opposite problem! I want my Globals to show up below my Collections but either way (if I do or do not provide a

    group

    property) Globals are appearing at the top of the nav bar in Payload v1.8.2.

