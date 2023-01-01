I'm using the oauth2 plugin to authenticate a Google account for my users. I would like to take their existing profile picture and use it as their avatar by default.

From what I've read here and grok'd from the source, I will need to create a custom avatar component. Is there an example of such a component?

Also, should I take the URL image, download it, and re-upload it into a media collection for purpose of the user avatar?

Thank you 🙏

took inspiration from the gravatar implementation and arrived at this: