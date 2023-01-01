I'm using the oauth2 plugin to authenticate a Google account for my users. I would like to take their existing profile picture and use it as their avatar by default.
From what I've read here and grok'd from the source, I will need to create a custom avatar component. Is there an example of such a component?
Also, should I take the URL image, download it, and re-upload it into a media collection for purpose of the user avatar?
Thank you 🙏
took inspiration from the gravatar implementation and arrived at this:
import React from 'react';
import { useAuth } from 'payload/components/utilities';
const GoogleAvatar: React.FC = () => {
const { user } = useAuth();
return (
<img
className="google-avatar"
style={{ borderRadius: '50%' }}
src={String(user.picture)}
alt="yas"
width={25}
height={25}
/>
);
};
export default GoogleAvatar;
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.