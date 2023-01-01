Is there any example on how to publish one locale at a time ?

Our current workflow involves publishing each locale one at a time this is due to us relying on an external CAT tool for localizing the content. I know we can use

custom component

to hijack publish however this would involve adding new fields if i'm not wrong? If there is an example would be happy to follow along. Thanks 🙂

FYI: We are doing two POCs one w/ Strapi and another w/ Payload.

@jmikrut @jacobsfletch Please help 🥺