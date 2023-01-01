DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is there examples of overriding admin views.Edit UI ?

default discord avatar
kouohhashi
5 months ago
1

Hi, I want to tweak views.Edit and views.List component of admin UI. I know it's possible because the documents says so. But since TypeScript is not familiar to me , it's difficult to figure it out myself. Is there any example of that? I just want to add a button instead of swapping entire component. Thanks in advance.

