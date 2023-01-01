Hi, I want to tweak views.Edit and views.List component of admin UI. I know it's possible because the documents says so. But since TypeScript is not familiar to me , it's difficult to figure it out myself. Is there any example of that? I just want to add a button instead of swapping entire component. Thanks in advance.
Hey @kouohhashi! You can find some great examples of custom components here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/test/admin/components
Hope this helps! If you need anything else, please let me know!
