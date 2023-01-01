DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
is using react 18 with payload okay?

kris0x
kris0x
3 months ago
1

I am using payloadcms and need to build some custom react components. I suppose I need to add react as dependency to package.json?



Is using react 18 okay? so far I don't have problems, but my package manager gives me this warning



services/cms
└─┬ payload 1.7.1
  ├─┬ react-diff-viewer 3.1.1
  │ ├── ✕ unmet peer react@"^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload
  │ └── ✕ unmet peer react-dom@"^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload
  └─┬ react-select 3.2.0
    ├── ✕ unmet peer react@"^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload
    ├── ✕ unmet peer react-dom@"^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload
    └─┬ react-input-autosize 3.0.0
      └── ✕ unmet peer react@"^16.3.0 || ^17.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload

Done in 1m 6.5s
  jesschow
    Payload Team
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Hi @kris0x yes React 18 can be used with Payload, you shouldn't be affected by those unmet peer dependency warnings

