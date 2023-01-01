is using react 18 with payload okay?

I am using payloadcms and need to build some custom react components. I suppose I need to add react as dependency to package.json?
Is using react 18 okay? so far I don't have problems, but my package manager gives me this warning
services/cms
└─┬ payload 1.7.1
├─┬ react-diff-viewer 3.1.1
│ ├── ✕ unmet peer react@"^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload
│ └── ✕ unmet peer react-dom@"^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload
└─┬ react-select 3.2.0
├── ✕ unmet peer react@"^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload
├── ✕ unmet peer react-dom@"^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload
└─┬ react-input-autosize 3.0.0
└── ✕ unmet peer react@"^16.3.0 || ^17.0.0": found 18.2.0 in payload
Done in 1m 6.5s
Hi @kris0x yes React 18 can be used with Payload, you shouldn't be affected by those unmet peer dependency warnings
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.