Issue with generated types

Jarrod
Jarrod
4 months ago
4

Hey @Plain134 the reason the type is generated like that due to

depth

if you have a relationship field on a collection, query that collection with

depth=0

like in this post:

https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1073557500751773696

Here is a typeguard solution to assist you on the frontend:

https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1061947681448153188
  Plain134
    Plain134
    4 months ago

    Ahh, i'm using the payload package to query in next

    GetServerSideProps

    so can't query with depth (I don't think) - no worries, for now I'll use

    const {image} = page.props as Media

    where necessary and just update the generated file



    Thanks!

  Jarrod
    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    you can use the depth



    its a parameter

