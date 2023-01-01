DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Issue with PayloadCMS File Upload on Digital Ocean VPS

default discord avatar
juliandm1995
last month
1

Hi everyone, I'm running into an unusual problem with PayloadCMS. It works perfectly for local image uploads, but on my Digital Ocean VPS (Droplet) in production, I consistently encounter a 'There was a problem uploading the file' error, specifically when attempting to upload images. The rest of the app operates without any trouble on the VPS – creating, deleting, and modifying collections all work fine. Do you have any insights into why this might be occurring? Thanks!



Nevermind. Just had to sudo

sudo yarn build - sudo yarn build - sudo yarn serve
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    last month

    Hey julian - glad you got that figured out. I thought it might have been a permissions issue with your media folder.



    Happy building!

