Issue with PayloadCMS File Upload on Digital Ocean VPS

Hi everyone, I'm running into an unusual problem with PayloadCMS. It works perfectly for local image uploads, but on my Digital Ocean VPS (Droplet) in production, I consistently encounter a 'There was a problem uploading the file' error, specifically when attempting to upload images. The rest of the app operates without any trouble on the VPS – creating, deleting, and modifying collections all work fine. Do you have any insights into why this might be occurring? Thanks!
Nevermind. Just had to sudo
sudo yarn build - sudo yarn build - sudo yarn serve
Hey julian - glad you got that figured out. I thought it might have been a permissions issue with your media folder.
Happy building!
