/Users/liorix/Development/featurefm-rebranded-website/apps/cms-backend/src/payload.config.ts:1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
^^^^^^
Followed the following guide:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md#-breaking-changes
SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
at Object.compileFunction (node:vm:360:18)
at wrapSafe (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1084:15)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1119:27)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1209:10)
at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1033:32)
at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:868:12)
at Function.Module._load (/Users/liorix/Development/featurefm-rebranded-website/packages/js/src/executors/node/node-with-require-overrides.ts:16:27)
at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1057:19)
at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:103:18)
at loadConfig (/Users/liorix/Development/featurefm-rebranded-website/node_modules/payload/src/config/load.ts:22:25)
No errors found.
I have the same problem. I am currently using 1.5.9 because of it.
I had the the same problem days ago when I moved from 1.5.9 to 1.6.9 …I just created a new payload project and moved my collections and config ..I wonder why this happens
So this is because in 1.6.0, we have recentlyremoved our automatic config transpilation
- see the changelog w/ breaking change notes here:
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md#-payload-now-no-longer-transpiles-your-config-for-you
@jmikrut I did follow the migration guide and probably missed something, Could you please point me to the specific migration I should do to fix this issue?
we do use typescript in this project
Same issue here. I tried to follow the migration guide, but I must be missing something.
Even the official
nextjs-custom-server
example fails
yarn build
because of this error.
Basically, you should be using the compiled version of your config
payload.config.js
resulting from your build. Previously, you could use a *.ts config in production because Payload would transpile automatically.
What command are you running to get the error? What PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH?
yep - there are lots of ways to handle transpilation for any given Node app that has TS / JSX, but basically, we suggest to use
ts-node
to transpile your app
and if you do that, then
import
will no longer throw errors in development
but in production, you will probably want to just run
node
instead of
ts-node
, so you should have already built your project into a
/dist
or similar
and then in production, you'd run your app like this
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js
and then any files that are used by
dist/server.js
should have already been converted to CommonJS (meaning no more
import
statements to be found)
the best way to see this all working from top to bottom is to just start up a new
npx create-payload-app
and look at the NPM scripts that we ship you
create-payload-app
is very different from the
nextjs-custom-server
setup that was on the YouTube tutorial
ahh yes, for that one, we will be updating that package shortly with a way to make that work
which part are you having an error with? we can expedite this
Sorry, @liorix I don't mean to hijack your thread.
Me personally, I don't understand what exact steps are needed to "use the compiled version of your config payload.config.js instead of *.ts config." as you guys put it.
It sounds like something needs to change in the
package.json
build script, and in the
tsconfig.json
and
tsconfig.server.json
.
I don't need a full on tutorial, I really just need a commit history so that I can see what is being changed in your
nextjs-custom-server
repo and better understand why.
well, nothing changed in our repo, nothing is necessary to change if you have always been using ts
it's only for projects that used to be JS-only
Well I don't understand because the
nextjs-custom-server
is typed, yet it can't be built.
where is it failing for you? which command?
ok i just followed up with a bit more detail and a plan for fixing this
Saw your response, really appreciate it!
sorry for the hassle. this will be taken care of for you shortly
I eventually scaffolded a new version of payload and copied my collections/etc to the new project and it worked
thanks everyone
yeah that was quick solution aswell😂 sometimes the hardest way is the easiest
I just spun up a brand new install and I'm still seeing this issue with js
Ah ok I missed this particular line "There are many ways to mitigate this - but the best way is to just quickly scaffold a barebones TS implementation." - So seems that the
javascript
option in
create-payload-app
is effectively deprecated?
Hmm still not quite success here, I am able to run the development server but I'm getting a ton of ts errors when I try to build, I've never used TypeScript so I'm admittedly very ignorant to the setup there, but is it possible to build a js payload project with the ts config there some other change to the package.json or similar?
It's the
build:server
step that is failing. If I leave that out things seem to work, but not sure it's kosher to leave that out. My hunch is there's something about importing my js collections into the ts file that's causing issues?
I'm getting TS2322 on every imported collection
Peppering my
payload.config.ts
with a ton of
@ts-ignore
comments seems to solve this
But I'm wondering if there's a path for people who won't ever be using ts to not have to do this workaround?
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.