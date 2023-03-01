Issues viewing a large collection (Over 8500 documents) with production mongo

I have a collection with over 8500 documents and I'm getting an error in the payload client when trying to view the list of documents from our production mongo that says:

MongoServerError: PlanExecutor error during aggregation :: caused by :: Sort exceeded memory limit of 33554432 bytes, but did not opt in to external sorting.

I've tried setting

indexSortableFields

to true on the payload.config. Does anyone have any ideas on what can be done here? We are on an M5 cluster tier with MongoDB.