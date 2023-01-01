DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Issues with payload in Next.js using the 'next-payload' plugin

teamkube
teamkube
2 months ago
10

I just can't get it to work properly. Every HMR (hot reload) on a component that imports the payload client (the

getPayloadClient

you get

from next-payload install

) crashes the app with the following error:



Unhandled Runtime Error


Error: Cannot overwrite _preferences model once compiled.

This seems to have something to do with mongoose used internally by payload

  notchr
    notchr
    2 months ago

    Hey @teamkube welcome in - this issue has been mentioned previously here:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1112747743472005215/1112748016592486420


    Though, I don't seen a resolution posted...



    Seems like a version error? And yes, related to the preference collection



    The version chart posted by @zeniodev lists where this issue occurs,


    13.4.0 ✅ works


    13.4.1 ✅ works


    13.4.2 ✅ works


    13.4.3 ✅ works


    13.4.4 ⚠️ Cannot overwrite _preferences model once compiled.



    Does someone from the Payload team have any additional information regarding this issue?

  teamkube
    teamkube
    2 months ago

    I tried the version used by the demo application

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo


    13.2.4-canary.6 that is a lot older than 13.4.3



    maybe something got cached, ill try again with 13.4.3

  jarrod69420
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    I will look into this today

  teamkube
    teamkube
    2 months ago

    setting Next to 13.4.3 + deleting ./next , ./node_modules and my package.lock solved it



    thanks a lot

