// collections/Events.ts
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Events: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'events',
admin: {
defaultColumns: ['updatedAt'],
group: 'Data'
},
access: {
create: () => true,
read: () => true,
update: () => true,
delete: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'flags',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: ['flags'],
hasMany: true,
},
],
}
export default Events;
// collections/Flags.ts
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Flags: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'flags',
admin: {
defaultColumns: ['updatedAt'],
group: 'Data',
useAsTitle: 'name',
},
access: {
create: () => true,
read: () => true,
update: () => true,
delete: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
},
],
}
export default Flags;
When I try and POST this I get a 500 error. It seems to be the correct shape according to the docs, unless I misunderstood.
"Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')"
const res = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/events', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: 'My Event Name',
flags: ['64836183d338802ee88f6745', '64836146d338802ee88f6734'],
})
})
Here are what the flags look like via the api
{"id":"648765ccaa340d32a2f96455","name":"Flag A","createdAt":"2023-06-12T18:37:00.864Z","updatedAt":"2023-06-12T18:37:00.864Z"}
{"id":"648765d7aa340d32a2f9646b","name":"Flag B","createdAt":"2023-06-12T18:37:11.465Z","updatedAt":"2023-06-12T18:37:11.465Z"}
I'm sure that I'm doing something extremely dumb.
make
relationTo
a string instead of an array like:
relationTo: 'flags'
. If you leave it as an array you will have to pass:
flags: [
{
relationTo: 'flags',
value: 'id',
}
]
checkout the "Has Many" vs "Has Many - Polymorphic" section in the docs here for more info:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship#how-the-data-is-saved
Gosh dang it, I knew it was going to be dumb. Thanks @jarrod69420 !
