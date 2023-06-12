// collections/Events.ts import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; const Events: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'events', admin: { defaultColumns: ['updatedAt'], group: 'Data' }, access: { create: () => true, read: () => true, update: () => true, delete: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'text', }, { name: 'flags', type: 'relationship', relationTo: ['flags'], hasMany: true, }, ], } export default Events; // collections/Flags.ts import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; const Flags: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'flags', admin: { defaultColumns: ['updatedAt'], group: 'Data', useAsTitle: 'name', }, access: { create: () => true, read: () => true, update: () => true, delete: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'text', }, ], } export default Flags;

When I try and POST this I get a 500 error. It seems to be the correct shape according to the docs, unless I misunderstood.

"Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')"

const res = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/events', { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, body: JSON.stringify({ name: 'My Event Name', flags: ['64836183d338802ee88f6745', '64836146d338802ee88f6734'], }) })

Here are what the flags look like via the api

{"id":"648765ccaa340d32a2f96455","name":"Flag A","createdAt":"2023-06-12T18:37:00.864Z","updatedAt":"2023-06-12T18:37:00.864Z"} {"id":"648765d7aa340d32a2f9646b","name":"Flag B","createdAt":"2023-06-12T18:37:11.465Z","updatedAt":"2023-06-12T18:37:11.465Z"}

I'm sure that I'm doing something extremely dumb.