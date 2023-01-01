Item is being removed on save

We have a weird issue with payload where our slider component in the CMS is being removed when we save/publish the page.
Below is what our home page slider looks like.
But when we click publish, we get the updated is successful message but the slider disappears.
Has anyone experienced this before? Is there any way to fix it?
Can you show a screenshot of the the network request body and response?
@Jarrod managed to sort it. We have a condition in there that was resetting the slider value to be null and it was copied to components where it should not have been copied to.
