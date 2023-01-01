DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Item is being removed on save

default discord avatar
MRL
4 months ago
2

We have a weird issue with payload where our slider component in the CMS is being removed when we save/publish the page.



Below is what our home page slider looks like.



But when we click publish, we get the updated is successful message but the slider disappears.



Has anyone experienced this before? Is there any way to fix it?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    Can you show a screenshot of the the network request body and response?

  • default discord avatar
    MRL
    4 months ago

    @Jarrod managed to sort it. We have a condition in there that was resetting the slider value to be null and it was copied to components where it should not have been copied to.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.