its possible to disable ratelimit for specific user role?

Hey com,
I struggle to disable the ratelimiter for a specific user role, because the ratelimit function is not asynchronous.
Not out of the box. However, you could likely write your own express middleware that takes the req.user into account.
Here are the docs on how to do custom middleware:https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/express#custom-middleware
Here you can see where the rateLimit middleware is injected. You'd likely need to wrap that similar logic in your own middleware.https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/packages/payload/src/express/middleware/index.ts#L43
