Jest tests always timing out

Lately it seems that my jest tests keep timing out. The problem is with the simple test case attempting the insert.

I tried increasing various timeouts but it really seems that the request never finishes. I really just want to the the local api so I tried to do it without the express instance as well but that did not help

import express from "express"; import payload from "payload"; import { simpleCollectionSlug } from "./configs/simple/payload-config"; describe("AutoI18n Plugin Tests", () => { beforeAll(async () => { process.env["PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH"] = "src/tests/configs/simple/payload-config.ts"; const app = express(); app.listen(3000); await payload.init({ express: app, secret: "SECRET", local: true, mongoURL: false, onInit: () => { console.log("Loaded simple test cfg"); // console.log(payload.getAPIURL()) }, }); }); it("Should load", async () => { expect(1).toBe(1); }); it("Should translate a simple entity", async () => { const input = { text: "foo", }; const res = await payload.create({ collection: simpleCollectionSlug, data: input, overrideAccess: true, }); console.log(res); expect(1).toBe(1); }); });

AutoI18n Plugin Tests ✓ Should load (1 ms) ✕ Should translate a simple entity (5003 ms) ● AutoI18n Plugin Tests › Should translate a simple entity thrown: "Exceeded timeout of 5000 ms for a test. Add a timeout value to this test to increase the timeout, if this is a long-running test. See https://jestjs.io/docs/api#testname-fn-timeout." 24 | }); 25 | > 26 | it("Should translate a simple entity", async () => { | ^ 27 | const input = { 28 | text: "foo", 29 | }; at it (src/tests/plugin.spec.ts:26:3) at Object.describe (src/tests/plugin.spec.ts:4:1)

export const simpleCollectionSlug: string = "simpleCollection"; export default buildConfig({ admin: { disable: true, }, debug: true, telemetry: false, localization: { locales: ["de", "en", "es"], defaultLocale: "en", fallback: false, }, collections: [ { slug: simpleCollectionSlug, access: { create: () => true, read: () => true, update: () => true, delete: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: "text", type: "text", localized: true, }, { name: "richText", type: "richText", localized: true, }, ], }, ], });

The solution is to provide an in-memory mongo instance, such as

beforeAll(async () => { process.env["PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH"] = "src/tests/configs/simple/payload-config.ts"; const mongod = await MongoMemoryServer.create() const uri = mongod.getUri(); await payload.init({ secret: "SECRET", local: true, mongoURL: uri, onInit: () => { console.log("Loaded simple test cfg"); // console.log(payload.getAPIURL()) }, }); });

It was implied that this is the default behaviour for test cases, given the jest tutorial