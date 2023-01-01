DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Jest tests always timing out

default discord avatar
Exo
4 months ago
3

Lately it seems that my jest tests keep timing out. The problem is with the simple test case attempting the insert.



I tried increasing various timeouts but it really seems that the request never finishes. I really just want to the the local api so I tried to do it without the express instance as well but that did not help



import express from "express";
import payload from "payload";
import { simpleCollectionSlug } from "./configs/simple/payload-config";
describe("AutoI18n Plugin Tests", () => {
  beforeAll(async () => {
    process.env["PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH"] =
      "src/tests/configs/simple/payload-config.ts";
    const app = express();
    app.listen(3000);

    await payload.init({
      express: app,
      secret: "SECRET",
      local: true,
      mongoURL: false,
      onInit: () => {
        console.log("Loaded simple test cfg");
        // console.log(payload.getAPIURL())
      },
    });
  });

  it("Should load", async () => {
    expect(1).toBe(1);
  });

  it("Should translate a simple entity", async () => {
    const input = {
      text: "foo",
    };

    const res = await payload.create({
      collection: simpleCollectionSlug,
      data: input,
      overrideAccess: true,
    });

    console.log(res);

    expect(1).toBe(1);
  });
});


  AutoI18n Plugin Tests
    ✓ Should load (1 ms)
    ✕ Should translate a simple entity (5003 ms)

  ● AutoI18n Plugin Tests › Should translate a simple entity

    thrown: "Exceeded timeout of 5000 ms for a test.
    Add a timeout value to this test to increase the timeout, if this is a long-running test. See https://jestjs.io/docs/api#testname-fn-timeout."

      24 |   });
      25 |
> 26 |   it("Should translate a simple entity", async () => {
         |   ^
      27 |     const input = {
      28 |       text: "foo",
      29 |     };

      at it (src/tests/plugin.spec.ts:26:3)
      at Object.describe (src/tests/plugin.spec.ts:4:1)


export const simpleCollectionSlug: string = "simpleCollection";
export default buildConfig({
  admin: {
    disable: true,
  },

  debug: true,
  telemetry: false,
  localization: {
    locales: ["de", "en", "es"],
    defaultLocale: "en",
    fallback: false,
  },

  collections: [
    {
      slug: simpleCollectionSlug,
      access: {
        create: () => true,
        read: () => true,
        update: () => true,
        delete: () => true,
      },

      fields: [
        {
          name: "text",
          type: "text",
          localized: true,
        },
        {
          name: "richText",
          type: "richText",
          localized: true,
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
});


Solution

The solution is to provide an in-memory mongo instance, such as



beforeAll(async () => {
    process.env["PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH"] =
      "src/tests/configs/simple/payload-config.ts";

    const mongod = await MongoMemoryServer.create()
    const uri = mongod.getUri();

    await payload.init({
      secret: "SECRET",
      local: true,
      mongoURL: uri,
      onInit: () => {
        console.log("Loaded simple test cfg");
        // console.log(payload.getAPIURL())
      },
    });
  });


It was implied that this is the default behaviour for test cases, given the jest tutorial

https://payloadcms.com/blog/typescript-jest-vscode-debugger-tutorial
