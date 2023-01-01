Jest tests always timing out

Lately it seems that my jest tests keep timing out. The problem is with the simple test case attempting the insert.
I tried increasing various timeouts but it really seems that the request never finishes. I really just want to the the local api so I tried to do it without the express instance as well but that did not help
import express from "express";
import payload from "payload";
import { simpleCollectionSlug } from "./configs/simple/payload-config";
describe("AutoI18n Plugin Tests", () => {
beforeAll(async () => {
process.env["PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH"] =
"src/tests/configs/simple/payload-config.ts";
const app = express();
app.listen(3000);
await payload.init({
express: app,
secret: "SECRET",
local: true,
mongoURL: false,
onInit: () => {
console.log("Loaded simple test cfg");
// console.log(payload.getAPIURL())
},
});
});
it("Should load", async () => {
expect(1).toBe(1);
});
it("Should translate a simple entity", async () => {
const input = {
text: "foo",
};
const res = await payload.create({
collection: simpleCollectionSlug,
data: input,
overrideAccess: true,
});
console.log(res);
expect(1).toBe(1);
});
});
AutoI18n Plugin Tests
✓ Should load (1 ms)
✕ Should translate a simple entity (5003 ms)
● AutoI18n Plugin Tests › Should translate a simple entity
thrown: "Exceeded timeout of 5000 ms for a test.
Add a timeout value to this test to increase the timeout, if this is a long-running test. See https://jestjs.io/docs/api#testname-fn-timeout."
24 | });
25 |
> 26 | it("Should translate a simple entity", async () => {
| ^
27 | const input = {
28 | text: "foo",
29 | };
at it (src/tests/plugin.spec.ts:26:3)
at Object.describe (src/tests/plugin.spec.ts:4:1)
export const simpleCollectionSlug: string = "simpleCollection";
export default buildConfig({
admin: {
disable: true,
},
debug: true,
telemetry: false,
localization: {
locales: ["de", "en", "es"],
defaultLocale: "en",
fallback: false,
},
collections: [
{
slug: simpleCollectionSlug,
access: {
create: () => true,
read: () => true,
update: () => true,
delete: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: "text",
type: "text",
localized: true,
},
{
name: "richText",
type: "richText",
localized: true,
},
],
},
],
});
Solution
The solution is to provide an in-memory mongo instance, such as
beforeAll(async () => {
process.env["PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH"] =
"src/tests/configs/simple/payload-config.ts";
const mongod = await MongoMemoryServer.create()
const uri = mongod.getUri();
await payload.init({
secret: "SECRET",
local: true,
mongoURL: uri,
onInit: () => {
console.log("Loaded simple test cfg");
// console.log(payload.getAPIURL())
},
});
});
It was implied that this is the default behaviour for test cases, given the jest tutorialhttps://payloadcms.com/blog/typescript-jest-vscode-debugger-tutorial
