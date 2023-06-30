Hi all,

I've made an UI field (custom component) that manage changes of others fields.

I noticed that if I change from my custom component then move page, this unsaved warning was not appeared.

Could anyone explain what is the logic behind it? I mean to trigger that warning

Leave without saving warning in custom component

Found myself way to trigger

add this to the component's

import {useForm} from "payload/components/forms" ; const {setModified} = useForm ()

then in event to handle change