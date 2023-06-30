DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Leave without saving warning in custom component

rrums
last month
Hi all,


I've made an UI field (custom component) that manage changes of others fields.


I noticed that if I change from my custom component then move page, this unsaved warning was not appeared.



Could anyone explain what is the logic behind it? I mean to trigger that warning



Found myself way to trigger



add this to the component's


import {useForm} from "payload/components/forms";
const {setModified} = useForm()


then in event to handle change


setModified(true)
