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Community Help

Leave without saving warning in custom component

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rrums3 years ago

Hi all,


I've made an UI field (custom component) that manage changes of others fields.


I noticed that if I change from my custom component then move page, this unsaved warning was not appeared.



Could anyone explain what is the logic behind it? I mean to trigger that warning



Leave without saving warning in custom component



Found myself way to trigger



add this to the component's


import {useForm} from "payload/components/forms";
const {setModified} = useForm()


then in event to handle change


setModified(true)
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