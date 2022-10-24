Lexical Code Block feature

I am trying to build a CodeBlock Feature for lexical, but I can't get it to work. I simply adjusted the official BlockQuote feature, but I keep getting:

Error: Unable to find an active editor state. State helpers or node methods can only be used synchronously during the callback of editor.update(), editor.read(), or editorState.read(). Detected on the page: 0 compatible editor(s) with version 0.18.0+dev.esm and incompatible editors with versions 0.18.0+dev.esm (separately built, likely a bundler configuration issue)

I triple checked, that versions of

@payloadcms/richtext-lexical

and my

lexical

are matching

const toolbarGroups : ToolbarGroup [] = [ toolbarTextDropdownGroupWithItems ([ { ChildComponent : CodeIcon , isActive : ( { selection } ) => { if (!$isRangeSelection(selection)) { return false ; } for ( const node of selection. getNodes ()) { if (!$isCodeNode(node) && !$isCodeNode(node. getParent ())) { return false ; } } return true ; }, key : "codeBlock" , label : () => "Code Block" , onSelect : ( { editor } ) => { editor. update ( () => { const selection = $getSelection(); $setBlocksType(selection, () => $createCodeNode()); }); }, order : 20 , }, ]), ]; export const CodeFeatureClient = createClientFeature ({ markdownTransformers : [ MarkdownTransformer ], nodes : [ CodeNode ], slashMenu : { groups : [ slashMenuBasicGroupWithItems ([ { Icon : CodeIcon , key : "codeBlock" , keywords : [ "code" , "code block" ], label : () => "Code Block" , onSelect : ( { editor } ) => { editor. update ( () => { const selection = $getSelection(); $setBlocksType(selection, () => $createCodeNode()); }); }, }, ]), ], }, toolbarFixed : { groups : toolbarGroups, }, toolbarInline : { groups : toolbarGroups, }, });

I am trying to build a CodeBlock Feature for lexical, but I can't get it to work. I simply adjusted the official BlockQuote feature, but I keep getting this:

Error: Unable to find an active editor state. State helpers or node methods can only be used synchronously during the callback of editor.update(), editor.read(), or editorState.read(). Detected on the page: 0 compatible editor(s) with version 0.18.0+dev.esm and incompatible editors with versions 0.18.0+dev.esm (separately built, likely a bundler configuration issue)

I triple checked, that versions of

@967091941873426493

/richtext-lexical and my lexical are matching

nevermind. I cleaned up my node_modules and reinstalled everything and now it works