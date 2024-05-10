Lexical CSS rules leaks into app

I'm not sure if anybody's seen this before, but right now I'm seeing styles from richtext-lexical which should only be in the Admin UI leaking into my app. Not sure what to do about it?
cc @Alessio🍣
@t4 I think this is related to this and is well known:
Seems like the issue stems from a bug in the Next.js compiler:https://github.com/vercel/next.js/issues/50285
thanks, will track that issue
We submitted a PR to fix this. Give thumbs up if you can 👍
@t4 @Livog
You bet I will. 😄 Great stuff !
maybe better to allow defining the parameters the Remix way?https://remix.run/docs/en/main/file-conventions/remix-config#serverdependenciestobundle
remix allows regex and package names
