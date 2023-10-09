In Payload cms v1 we had the lexical plugin that was a bit more powerful then the slate default editor.

In Payload cms v2 we have the lexicalEditor as package to install and configure as default rich text editor.

@payloadcms/richtext-lexical

Yet when I configure and start to use it, it has different feature config and visual appearance.

1. It seams paragraph style features like headings are not properly working or have no style. 🐛

2. What I currently miss most is the Tex Equations feature.

3. As we all know it has not much documentation, so its hard to find its way.

It is marked in beta, so it might not be highest prio, but is there a timeline on which lexical features should receive fixes and support any time soon?