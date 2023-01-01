Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Lexical Upload field crashes when using external file storage

default discord avatar
augdust
last week

Hey all!



I recently got my external cloud file storage set up, but that made my Collection with a Lexical Rich Text field crash the collection.



The error I get whenever I try to load the collection is as follows:



[08:51:55] ERROR (payload): TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'payload')
    at promise (/project-dir/node_modules/@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/src/field/features/Upload/afterReadPromise.ts:25:30)
    at forEach (/project-dir/node_modules/@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/src/populate/richTextRelationshipPromise.ts:45:16)
    at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)
    at recurseRichText (/project-dir/node_modules/@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/src/populate/richTextRelationshipPromise.ts:41:14)
    at richTextRelationshipPromise (/project-dir/node_modules/@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/src/populate/richTextRelationshipPromise.ts:90:3)
    at Object.afterReadPromise (/project-dir/node_modules/@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/src/index.ts:70:43)
    at promise (/project-dir/node_modules/payload/src/fields/hooks/afterRead/promise.ts:157:42)
    at forEach (/project-dir/node_modules/payload/src/fields/hooks/afterRead/traverseFields.ts:45:14)
    at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)
    at traverseFields (/project-dir/node_modules/payload/src/fields/hooks/afterRead/traverseFields.ts:43:10)

The collection page loads, but it just shows an infinite skeleton loader for the collection items.



Running Payload 2.0.14



tried disabling the cloudstorage-plugin, and I'm still receiving the error from my previous message

:shrugok:


fixed it by updating the lexical-plugin, cloud-storage-plugin and deleting 'node_modules' and doing a fresh 'yarn install' :)

