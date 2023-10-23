Trying out payload 2.0, but I'm running into the following type error in the payload.config.ts when adding the lexicalEditor.
Type 'LexicalRichTextAdapter' is not assignable to type 'RichTextAdapter<any, any>'.
What version of lexical-editor is your project on?
Can you share the import statement too?
I have no idea just looking at this. It could be something @alessiogr knows about.
this used to be an issue when typescript strict mode is on. Should definitely be fixed in the latest version though
I encountered the same issue with strict mode enabled and had to do a type assertion as a workaround
editor: lexicalEditor({}) as RichTextAdapter,
