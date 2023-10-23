Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
LexicalRichTextAdapter is not assignable to type 'RichTextAdapter<any, any>'

default discord avatar
bettrapp
2 weeks ago
3

Trying out payload 2.0, but I'm running into the following type error in the payload.config.ts when adding the lexicalEditor.



Type 'LexicalRichTextAdapter' is not assignable to type 'RichTextAdapter<any, any>'.
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    What version of lexical-editor is your project on?


    Can you share the import statement too?


    I have no idea just looking at this. It could be something @alessiogr knows about.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    this used to be an issue when typescript strict mode is on. Should definitely be fixed in the latest version though

  • default discord avatar
    kepler97
    2 weeks ago

    I encountered the same issue with strict mode enabled and had to do a type assertion as a workaround



    editor: lexicalEditor({}) as RichTextAdapter,
