Light mode broken

Hey guys! I'm running a fresh instance of payload, using next-payload and something is wrong with light mode :/

As far as I can tell, the problem is here:

body { color: rgb(var(--foreground-rgb)); background: linear-gradient( to bottom, transparent, rgb(var(--background-end-rgb)) ) rgb(var(--background-start-rgb)); }

body

is using the css vars

background-start-rgb

and

background-end-rgb

But this vars are set by a media query that reads not html's data-theme (which is now "light") but

(prefers-color-scheme: dark)

, that comes from my OS:

@media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) :root { --background-start-rgb: 0, 0, 0; --background-end-rgb: 0, 0, 0; }

I've already used payload in a couple other projects, that did not have this issue

Does someone else have this problem?

ok, so 🤡 the culprit was Next's starter global css