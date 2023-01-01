DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Light mode broken

default discord avatar
arielarial
last month
1

Hey guys! I'm running a fresh instance of payload, using next-payload and something is wrong with light mode :/



As far as I can tell, the problem is here:


body {
    color: rgb(var(--foreground-rgb));
    background: linear-gradient( to bottom, transparent, rgb(var(--background-end-rgb)) ) rgb(var(--background-start-rgb));
}


body

is using the css vars

background-start-rgb

and

background-end-rgb

But this vars are set by a media query that reads not html's data-theme (which is now "light") but

(prefers-color-scheme: dark)

, that comes from my OS:


@media (prefers-color-scheme: dark)
:root {
    --background-start-rgb: 0, 0, 0;
    --background-end-rgb: 0, 0, 0;
}


I've already used payload in a couple other projects, that did not have this issue


Does someone else have this problem?



ok, so 🤡 the culprit was Next's starter global css

