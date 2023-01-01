Limit the REST api to certain authed collections

Hi!

I have two collections that have auth activated:

- staff (admin user)

- users

The staff can log into the admin interface, users can only login to the app.

Since my app is SSR, I am using the local API for the app, and the REST Api is only used by staff users (through the admin interface).

I was wondering if there is a way on how I could deactivate the REST api for my

user

collection. This would greatly streamline access control for me.