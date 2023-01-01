DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Limit the REST api to certain authed collections

default discord avatar
moritz
4 months ago
4

Hi!



I have two collections that have auth activated:


- staff (admin user)


- users



The staff can log into the admin interface, users can only login to the app.



Since my app is SSR, I am using the local API for the app, and the REST Api is only used by staff users (through the admin interface).



I was wondering if there is a way on how I could deactivate the REST api for my

user

collection. This would greatly streamline access control for me.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.