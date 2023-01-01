`listSearchableFields` for relationship picker?

Does anyone know of a way that you can search by a field other than the title when selecting a record from a relationship field select dropdown?

In my example, I want to associate related "Fixtures" to one another, but I'd like the ability to search not only by the

title

, but also by the

partNumber

field. I can make this happen on the collection list page (by way of

listSearchableFields

in my collection declaration, but this doesn't seem to carry over to the select dropdown.

Any ideas?