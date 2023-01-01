`listSearchableFields` for relationship picker?

Does anyone know of a way that you can search by a field other than the title when selecting a record from a relationship field select dropdown?
In my example, I want to associate related "Fixtures" to one another, but I'd like the ability to search not only by the
title
, but also by the
partNumber
field. I can make this happen on the collection list page (by way of
listSearchableFields
in my collection declaration, but this doesn't seem to carry over to the select dropdown.
Any ideas?
Currently that is not possible. This would be a great feature to add.
I would make it so that the relationship field has an
admin
property called
searchField
or similar that would take the path of the thing to search on.
Then the relationship field input could use that instead of the
useAstitle
field when the config option is present.
One thing that complexifies this a bit is that having multiple
relationTo
for different collection would need their own search fields. That leaves a lot of room for error, so maybe better to have it on the collection as a sibling to
listSearchableFields
. I'm thinking out loud.
The next step is to create a Github discussion for a new feature request where these details are figured out and somebody can go on to code it.
