Live Preview and CSRF

Hi all,

I'm trying to get Live Preview running with 2 different domains, both hosted on Azure.

Everything is working fine

.

I think the issue might be coming from the fact that these requests don't have any cookies in their headers.

Here's my setup:

- PayloadCMS running on Azure Web App

- Nuxt app running on Azure Web app

- Cors/Csrf configured in payload.config.ts

- Cors configured on Azure Web App CORS

- Latest version of PayloadCMS and Nuxt

- Using latest version of @payload/live-preview

Hope you can help me ^^