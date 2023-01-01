live preview globals disabled page

Hi everyone,

I'm playing around a bit with payload CMS, trying to understand how the config works etc.

I enabled live previews on my globals test page.

I can see the live preview, since I added it to my payload.config and I can click on it. I can't edit any content on the globals page though, within the live preview function, since the input fields are disabled.

Within my collections I can edit anything with live preview.

Would I need to enable this somewhere?

Using svelte and payload 2.0.0