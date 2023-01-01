Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
live preview globals disabled page

default discord avatar
_nadiem
6 days ago
6

Hi everyone,


I'm playing around a bit with payload CMS, trying to understand how the config works etc.


I enabled live previews on my globals test page.



I can see the live preview, since I added it to my payload.config and I can click on it. I can't edit any content on the globals page though, within the live preview function, since the input fields are disabled.



Within my collections I can edit anything with live preview.



Would I need to enable this somewhere?



Using svelte and payload 2.0.0

  • default discord avatar
    Zephury
    6 days ago

    "Within my collections I can edit anything with live preview. "


    do you mean without live-preview you can edit it...?



    Please, share your Postspage collection file, and perhaps your payload.config

  • default discord avatar
    _nadiem
    6 days ago

    Thanks for your reply!


    Additionally I have added a posts collection. Within this collection the live preview functionality is working.



    The postspage is a globals file, since I'm testing out the globals^^. The problem occurs with a globals file, not with the collection file:)



    Current payload.config:



    import path from "path";

import { payloadCloud } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud";
import { postgresAdapter } from "@payloadcms/db-postgres";
import { webpackBundler } from "@payloadcms/bundler-webpack";
import { slateEditor } from "@payloadcms/richtext-slate";
import { buildConfig } from "payload/config";

import Users from "./collections/Users";
import Posts from "./collections/Posts";
import Pages from "./collections/Pages";
import PostsPage from "./globals/PostsPage";

export default buildConfig({
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
    bundler: webpackBundler(),
    livePreview: {
      url: (doc) => {
        // document info contains the slug, for deeper nesting edit the path, also add in the locale
        if (doc.documentInfo.slug === "postspage") {
          return `http://localhost:5173/posts`;
        }
        return `http://localhost:5173/${doc.documentInfo.slug}/${doc.documentInfo.id}`;
      },
      collections: ["posts", "pages"],
      globals: ["postspage"],
    },
  },
  editor: slateEditor({}),
  collections: [Users, Posts, Pages],
  globals: [PostsPage],
  localization: {
    locales: ["en", "de"],
    defaultLocale: "en",
    fallback: true,
  },
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
  },
  plugins: [payloadCloud()],
  db: postgresAdapter({
    pool: {
      connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URI,
    },
  }),
});
  • default discord avatar
    Zephury
    6 days ago

    can you please share your PostsPage file?

  • default discord avatar
    _nadiem
    6 days ago

    Ah sorry, I'm blind 😅 



    import { GlobalConfig } from "payload/types";

const PostsPage: GlobalConfig = {
  slug: "postspage",
  access: { read: () => true },
  fields: [
    {
      name: "title",
      label: "Title",
      type: "text",
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: "subtitle",
      label: "Subtitle",
      type: "text",
    },
    {
      name: "text",
      label: "Text Content",
      type: "richText",
    },
    {
      name: "items",
      type: "array",
      required: true,
      maxRows: 8,
      fields: [
        {
          name: "post",
          type: "relationship",
          relationTo: "posts",
          required: true,
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};

export default PostsPage;
  • default discord avatar
    Zephury
    6 days ago

    looks like it

    should

    work to me.



    are you sure you're on the latest version?

  • default discord avatar
    _nadiem
    6 days ago

    Hmmm, not sure how I wasn't. But I ran:



    - npm i -g npm-check-updates


    - ncu -u


    - npm install



    Now it's working, thanks for the help!

