Live preview not updating content

I've got live preview up and running in the iframe, but when I go to update content, nothing changes.

I'm using Next.js with the local API, and I get two errors:

1. In the Payload admin dashboard:

Uncaught SyntaxError: "[object Object]" is not valid JSON

at JSON.parse (<anonymous>)

at handleMessage (webpack-internal: ...)



2. In the live preview iframe:

Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'forEach')

at traverseFields (webpack-internal ...)



Here's the relevant code:

const LayoutComponent = ({ layoutData }: Props) => { const { data } = useLivePreview<Layout>({ initialData: layoutData, serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || "http://localhost:3000", }); return ( <LayoutWrapper> {data.map((item, index) => { ... } </LayoutWrapper> ); };

Any help is very much appreciated!

I could still use help with this if anyone has ideas!

I've managed to figure this out - the initial

layoutData

was being passed in as an array, and

data

was being passed in as an object, one of whose keys was the initial array. A simple conditional fixed it:

const LayoutComponent = ({ layoutData }: Props) => { const { data } = useLivePreview<Layout>({ initialData: layoutData, serverURL: "http://localhost:3000", }); const dataArray = Array.isArray(data) ? data : data.components; return ( <LayoutWrapper> {dataArray.map((item, index) => { ... } </LayoutWrapper> ); };

/solcve