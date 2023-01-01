Live preview with globals not showing up

Hello
I'm trying to set up live preview on a global page but it's blank and doesn't log any errors except
unreachable code after return statement
in the browser console
It works nicely on collections
Any idea what I'm doing wrong?
Thanks
Is anyone else having issues with live preview on globals?
This was fixed in the latest version of payload v2.0.13. But I am still not able to edit the fields in global live preview they are all readonly/disabled. Is this the case for you as well?
@chris_heinz yes same issue on 2.0.13 fixed with 2.0.14
i do have another issue now where the live preview does not update when changing the fields
only rerenders on page refresh
https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1169253682924240907
maybe you guys want to share your collection
admin.livePreview
and your
useLivePreview
(if using react) code?
I've had it working for globals in 13 for sure
there are numerous other issues, but Ido
get the data and can edit it.
my last issue was caused to
@payloadcms/live-preview-react
on the front end which was outdated, updating to
0.1.5
fixed it
The global field issue was confirmed on
.13
so it's odd you actually got it working
here is the related repo
anyway everything is working nicely so far, thanks !
I have it setup kind of weird with multiple instances of useLivePreview, perhaps I did something wrong 🤣
I started a new project with the website template and added live-preview-react to it; using thesame
code from my previous project where I had live-preview working fine with payload hosted separately.
it does behave quite differently in this scenario now. I get runtime errors, just for using
useLivePreview
. Not even when I'm using live-preview. fun
is global live preview still working for you?
a snippet on how you use it would be much appreciated
I've only found examples with collections, but I can't actually make it work on globals which seems to always want to render
/
instead of the correct route in the payload UI.
useLivePreview returns the expected
{data}
tho
I kind of thought something like this would work...
In console.log, all the values are correct. live preview updates my global state and everything, but no visual changes occur within the iframe.
const PageClientTemplate = ({ page }: { page: Page }) => {
const { globals, setGlobals } = useGlobalsContext()
const { data } = useLivePreview({
serverURL: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
depth: 2,
initialData: {
page,
companyInfo: globals?.companyInfo || {},
header: globals?.header || {},
footer: globals?.footer || {},
},
})
console.log(data)
useEffect(() => {
console.log('useEffect fired')
setGlobals({
companyInfo: data?.companyInfo as CompanyInfo,
header: data?.header as Header,
footer: data?.footer as Footer,
})
}, [data])
return (
<>
<Hero hero={data?.page?.hero} breadcrumbs={data?.page?.breadcrumbs as Breadcrumb[]} />
<RenderBlocks blocks={data?.page?.blocks} />
</>
)
}
What doesfully
work, but is quite ugly, is this... However, with monorepo, I get those runtime errors I mentioned. The same exact code with the same payload version and live-preview-react plugin works without any issues when payload is hosted separately from next.
page.client.tsx (use client)
const PageClientTemplate = ({ page }: { page: Page }) => {
const { data } = useLivePreview({
serverURL: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
depth: 2,
initialData: page,
})
return (
<>
<Hero hero={data?.hero} breadcrumbs={data?.breadcrumbs as Breadcrumb[]} />
<RenderBlocks blocks={data?.blocks} />
</>
)
}
inside of my
app/layout.tsx
, I fetch each of my globals with a promise.all on the server, then pass a big "globals" object to this context provided, within my
layout.tsx
, I have this:
const GlobalsContext = createContext<Globals>(null)
export const useGlobalsContext = () => {
return useContext(GlobalsContext)
}
export const GlobalsProvider = ({
children,
globals,
}: {
children: ReactNode
globals: Globals
}) => {
const { data: companyInfo } = useLivePreview({
serverURL: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
depth: 2,
initialData: globals.companyInfo,
})
const { data: header } = useLivePreview({
serverURL: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
depth: 2,
initialData: globals.header,
})
const { data: footer } = useLivePreview({
serverURL: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
depth: 2,
initialData: globals.footer,
})
const data = useMemo(() => {
return {
companyInfo,
header,
footer,
}
}, [companyInfo, header, footer])
return <GlobalsContext.Provider value={{ ...data }}>{children}</GlobalsContext.Provider>
}
so yeah... itsprobably
not supposed to be done this way, but it does work 🤣
awesome thanks ! so if i'm understanding correclty live preview only works when used in layout.tsx or page.client.tsx at the root level? (
/app/*
)
well;
the initial can come from the server. especially if you're caching pages, I think this is how most people are doing it, unless they have something really dynamic. Usually initial data from the server is within your page.tsx file(s), or your layout.tsx file(s).
useLivePreview
must be called within a
use client
component, as it works exclusively on the frontend.
It's like a middleware of sorts that hooks in to thereal
, current data that your site receives, however it receives it and essentially replaces that data as you use live-preview in payload.
I don't know entirely how it works, I'm still waiting for answers on how we'resupposed
to setup globals and live previews. When I merge data, it doesn't work for whatever reason. I can give it good initialData containing all of my globals and pages, as you saw in my first example, which doesn't work.
The only thing that is working for me is to just make a separate useLivePreview for every document using it; it feels quite strange to me having 3 useLivePreviews on the same page and I can't imagine how big it'll get with another project I'll be working on soon 🤣
gotcha tyvm for the clarifications
Yeah I can confirm this I solved it exactly like that with three different useLivePreview hooks for navbar, page and footer data which felt also very wrong for me although it worked fine. Adding a useMemo is a good point because I struggeled with too many rerenders which felt bad for performance.
