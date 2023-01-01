Live preview with NextJS

I just recently discovered Payload and fell in love with it immediately.

I'm now trying to set up a live preview with the NextJS Frontend which is deployed on vercel. The goal would be to have 2 windows open, edit the content in payload on the left side, see the changes on the preview website in real time (small delays are fine).

My Idea was to set up a separate deploy with an auth wall on a subdomain (preview.xyz.com) that get's the data in draft mode after the user has logged in with his payload credentials. Using the autosave feature, the content on the preview page should be updated every 2 seconds.

One unsolved question is how to actually refresh the page content: I could let the page query the content every 2 seconds, or maybe set up a websocket connection to the payload express app? Since I haven't done anything similar before, I'd love to hear if anyone thinks this will work, or if there are better/simpler ways to implement this.