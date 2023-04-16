Loading Error at first deployment

I just faced a problem in my first deploy, in development when I work with admin it's fine, but when I deployed it to cloud when I open the URL, it automaticlly redirect to admin/create-first-user and then stay at loading
could you check your browser console if there's any errors?
yes there's an error I'll attach here
I tried to remove the redirect from admin to admin/login, just in case maybe it's the problem, but it didn't work
maybe it's from serverUrl, isn't it?
Other than the browser network log, is there an error in the browser console too?
A lot of times, the loading login screen is caused by an incorrect serverURL, yep
sorry for that, this is the console as well
now the problem is, I pushed the new URL to my github and I triggered the redeploy but how can I make sure that it's the new version that I'm seeing it?
cause it still goes through create-first-user not to login page that I replaced by it
hm optimally it wouldn't say localhost here when it's deployed. If it still says localhost, it's definitely still using the old serverURL
actually I fixed it, but I highly recommend two things:
first it would be better if you show the current version of deployment by showing it's name, second I suggest to show the deployment CI/CD process whenever the user push through github
after all thank you for your support
