Loading Error at first deployment

default discord avatar
muper
3 months ago
14

I just faced a problem in my first deploy, in development when I work with admin it's fine, but when I deployed it to cloud when I open the URL, it automaticlly redirect to admin/create-first-user and then stay at loading

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    3 months ago

    could you check your browser console if there's any errors?

  • default discord avatar
    muper
    3 months ago

    yes there's an error I'll attach here





    I tried to remove the redirect from admin to admin/login, just in case maybe it's the problem, but it didn't work



    maybe it's from serverUrl, isn't it?

    image.png
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    3 months ago

    Other than the browser network log, is there an error in the browser console too?



    A lot of times, the loading login screen is caused by an incorrect serverURL, yep

  • default discord avatar
    muper
    3 months ago

    sorry for that, this is the console as well



    now the problem is, I pushed the new URL to my github and I triggered the redeploy but how can I make sure that it's the new version that I'm seeing it?



    cause it still goes through create-first-user not to login page that I replaced by it

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    3 months ago

    hm optimally it wouldn't say localhost here when it's deployed. If it still says localhost, it's definitely still using the old serverURL

    Discord_2023-04-16_at_19.16.352x.jpg
  • default discord avatar
    muper
    3 months ago

    actually I fixed it, but I highly recommend two things:



    first it would be better if you show the current version of deployment by showing it's name, second I suggest to show the deployment CI/CD process whenever the user push through github



    after all thank you for your support

