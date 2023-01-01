Local API Create/Update Error

I am trying to create/update using local api but getting TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'config').

Code:

const post = await payload.create({

collection: 'Hhh', // required

data: {

// required

title: 'Hhh',

},

});

Found the solution! I had to include the user info

const createResult = await payload.create({

collection: modelSlug, // required

data: {

// required

title: modelSlug,

...doc,

},

user: {

id: req.user.id,

collection: req.user.collection,

},

});