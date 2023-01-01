DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Local API find query not working.

TheBilTheory
TheBilTheory
3 months ago
3

## Fetch the whole collections


  const payload = await getPayloadClient();

  // Works Perfectly ✅
  const projects = await payload.find({
    collection: "projects",
  });


## Fetch Single project



  const payload = await getPayloadClient();

  // Doesn't Work ❌
  const projects = await payload.find({
    collection: "projects",
    where: {
      slug: {
        equals: "adidas",
      },
    },
  });

  const project = projects.docs[0]; // undefined, should be { slug: 'adidas', ... }


## Terminal Errors


I'm taking the it's not working because of the attached errors?

  jesschow
    Payload Team
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hi @TheBilTheory - your local API requests look correct, I just tested out the 'fetch single project' and it worked as expected.



    I also think it is these errors causing the trouble here... Have you installed your dependencies? What version of Payload are you on?

  TheBilTheory
    TheBilTheory
    3 months ago

    I switched to NPM instead of PNPM and it seems to have solved the problem.

  jesschow
    Payload Team
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Interesting... glad it's working for you now anyhow 😆

