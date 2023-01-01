Local API: How to provide data for all locales?

How can I provide data for all locales when using
payload.create
?
title
is normally a string.. Do I have to make two API calls (one create and one update)?
Or is something like this possible:
payload.create({
collection: 'pages',
data: {
title: {en: ..., es: ...},
}
});
This isn't currenlty possible with the existing APIs.
For now you have to create in one locale and then perform a separate update for each locale.
At some point this will need to be built into Payload.
thanks! 🙂
