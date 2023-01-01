Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Local API in validate

jakob5611
5 months ago
3

Is it possible to use Local API in the field validate function?


If I manually import payload, it will be undefined.

    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    You should have access to

    payload

    in your validate function without having to import it.



    validate: async (value, { payload }) => {
  const getSomething = await payload.find({ /** whatever you need */});
}


    Does this help?

    jakob5611
    5 months ago

    I have tried it this way, but the outcome is the same:


    "Cannot read properties of undefined (reading "find")"



    This is the code I tried just now:



    validate: async (value, {payload}) => { const getSomething = await payload.find({ collection: 'pages' }); console.log(getSomething); },
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    I don't think this is true, bc validate is used on the frontend so it would not have access to the payload class



    So no, you will not be able to use payload in the validate function.You could instead use a beforeValidate hook and access payload there and throw an error if you need.

