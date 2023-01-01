I have a collection

screenings

with a relationship to

movies

that has a relationship to

directors

.

Is it possible to get all

screenings

with a movie by a certain

director

?

payload.find({ collection: 'screenings', where: { 'movie.director': { equals: '602c3c327b811235943ee12b, }, }, })

I get this error:

QueryError: The following path cannot be queried: director at new ExtendableError (/app/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11) at new APIError (/app/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5) at new QueryError (/app/node_modules/payload/src/errors/QueryError.ts:8:5) at Function.buildQuery (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:570:15) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at async /app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:265:30 at async ParamParser.buildSearchParam (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:257:35) at async ParamParser.parsePathOrRelation (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:144:35) at async ParamParser.parse (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:117:21) at async Function.buildQuery (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:567:22)

Local API: query nested property of nested property

I opened a github issue now: