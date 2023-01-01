I have a collection
screenings
with a relationship to
movies
that has a relationship to
directors
.
Is it possible to get all
screenings
with a movie by a certain
director
?
payload.find({
collection: 'screenings',
where: {
'movie.director': {
equals: '602c3c327b811235943ee12b,
},
},
})
I get this error:
QueryError: The following path cannot be queried: director
at new ExtendableError (/app/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11)
at new APIError (/app/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5)
at new QueryError (/app/node_modules/payload/src/errors/QueryError.ts:8:5)
at Function.buildQuery (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:570:15)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at async /app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:265:30
at async ParamParser.buildSearchParam (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:257:35)
at async ParamParser.parsePathOrRelation (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:144:35)
at async ParamParser.parse (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:117:21)
at async Function.buildQuery (/app/node_modules/payload/src/mongoose/buildQuery.ts:567:22)
Local API: query nested property of nested property
I opened a github issue now:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2611
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.