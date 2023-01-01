Local API, Seed Uploads without Physical Files

I am currently writing a migration script to move data out of WordPress and into Payload. I'm currently exporting all of the WP Data into JSON files and then have a

seed.ts

script that uses the Payload Local API.

This is working great for things like Posts, Pages, Taxonomy, etc ...

The problem I'm having is with my images. I would like to be able to run this seed script over and over, as I continue to expand on what is being exported and how it's being implemented in Payload.

The problem I have is that when I try to seed images into an upload collection, it requires the physical file. In my case, I'm moving these files to S3 and using the

cloud-storage

plugin. I'd like to just call

payload.create({collection: 'images', data: imageData})

without needing to actually upload or process the physical files ... as I've already processed them (and we're talking about 7GB+ of media assets)

What I'm hoping for, is a flag I can pass to

payload.create

that tells it to ignore the file processing, and just add the record to MongoDB

I attempted to use

overwriteExistingFiles: false

... my collection also does not have versions enabled - so passing

draft: true

won't work ... and I'm thinking even if I had versions enabled, the result would be a drafted upload that can't be attached to my other documents until it's published, which will likely require the physical file again?

Any assistance on how to best approach this would be greatly appreciated, thanks.