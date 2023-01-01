Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Local API: trying to query other collections have a matching relationship field

default discord avatar
brass_monkee
last week

post.docs[0].project is a previous resolved query.



const connectedPostsQuery = await payload.find({
      collection: 'posts',
      where: {
        project: {
          equals: post.docs[0].project,
        },
      },
    })

is is possible to access nested properties with local API?



Figured it out. it was enough to compare "project" directly to


post.docs[0].project.id


since the type was

string | Project

(thank you TypeScript!)


example for the next person: 



const connectedPostsQuery = await payload.find({
      collection: 'posts',
      where: {
        project: {
          equals: post.docs[0].project.id,
        },
      },
    })
