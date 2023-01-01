Local API: trying to query other collections have a matching relationship field

post.docs[0].project is a previous resolved query.

const connectedPostsQuery = await payload. find ({ collection : 'posts' , where : { project : { equals : post. docs [ 0 ]. project , }, }, })

is is possible to access nested properties with local API?

Figured it out. it was enough to compare "project" directly to

post.docs[0].project.id

since the type was

string | Project

(thank you TypeScript!)

example for the next person: