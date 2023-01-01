Local API: trying to query other collections have a matching relationship field

post.docs[0].project is a previous resolved query.
const connectedPostsQuery = await payload.find({
collection: 'posts',
where: {
project: {
equals: post.docs[0].project,
},
},
})
is is possible to access nested properties with local API?
Figured it out. it was enough to compare "project" directly to
post.docs[0].project.id
since the type was
string | Project
(thank you TypeScript!)
example for the next person:
const connectedPostsQuery = await payload.find({
collection: 'posts',
where: {
project: {
equals: post.docs[0].project.id,
},
},
})
