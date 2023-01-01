Local API usage

Is the Local API not intended for use by FE applications?

Or am I just holding it wrong?

The listed common use cases don't include it but the "tip" on the documentation page says

The Local API is incredibly powerful when used with server-side rendering app frameworks like NextJS.

I'm running the following inside of the

getServerSideProps

of a page:

await payload.init({ secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET ?? '', mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI ?? '', local: true, });

And I'm getting a

cannot find Payload config.

Edit: my payload code and fe/next code are in separate repos so the config isn't "near by"