I am trying to integrate socket.io for some specific suff.. working fine yet.. but i need information about the user. socket.io credentials are activated, so i can see the payload-token in the cookie. any recommendations to use the payload-token and query my users collection?

const io = new SocketIOServer (server, { cors : { credentials : true } }); io. use ( ( socket, next ) => payload. authenticate (socket. request , {}, next)); io. on ( 'connect' , ( { request } ) => { console . log (request. user ); });

Unfortunality the request.user is empty. request.islogin and request.isAuthenticated methods for example are available, but request.isAuthenticated() returns false. No idea at the moment, what i am missing here.

request.cookie has payload-token=....