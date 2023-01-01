DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
local demo in Windows

default discord avatar
smalltalkman
4 months ago
15

I am trying to run the demo under windows. The cms is working fine.



for the site I tried .env


NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL=

http://localhost:3000

NEXT_PUBLIC_CLOUD_CMS_URL=

http://localhost:8001

NEXT_PUBLIC_SITE_URL=

http://local.payloadcms.com:3001


when I try to bring up the site

http://local.payloadcms.com:3001/

Error: Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0



Source


src\graphql\index.ts (30:19) @ async fetchGlobals



28 | templates: Template[]


29 | }> => {


30 | const { data } = await fetch(${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}/api/graphql?globals, {

| ^


31 | method: 'POST',


32 | headers: {


33 | 'Content-Type': 'application/json',


Call Stack


async RootLayout


src\app\layout.tsx (16:42)

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    Doesn't that fetch url need to be wrapped in back ticks because its uses a template literal?



      `${myurl}.com`


    maybe not, im bad with jsx

  • default discord avatar
    smalltalkman
    4 months ago

    There are backticks in the source file, they just do not show up in the error message. I think the error means the fetch returned not JSON. Likely some error in my env

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    do you have your CMS filled out? (with globals in this case)

  • default discord avatar
    smalltalkman
    3 months ago

    I don't know what that means. I can login to the cms at localhost:3000/admin - seems fine Please send a link

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @smalltalkman after you log into the CMS, have you added some content? i.e. created a page, added a link to the main menu. (this was jarrods question)



    Also is this the demo you are running?

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo
  • default discord avatar
    smalltalkman
    3 months ago

    I am using the web-site and cms from

    https://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms

    there are some pages



    I am hoping to get the payload site running locally

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @smalltalkman the error appears to be looking for global data and cannot find any - try adding some dummy data in your footer / main menu in the CMS and see if the error persists

  • default discord avatar
    smalltalkman
    3 months ago

    I added a new post - six total. same



    website env


    NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL=

    http://localhost:3000

    NEXT_PUBLIC_CLOUD_CMS_URL=

    http://localhost:8001

    NEXT_PUBLIC_SITE_URL=

    http://local.payloadcms.com:3001

    NEXT_PUBLIC_GITHUB_REDIRECT_URI=

    http://local.payloadcms.com:3001/gh


    PS C:\projects\payload\website> npm run dev


    npm WARN config global

    --global

    ,

    --local

    are deprecated. Use

    --location=global

    instead.



    payload-website@1.0.2 dev
    next dev

    warn - Port 3000 is in use, trying 3001 instead.


    ready - started server on 0.0.0.0:3001, url:

    http://localhost:3001

    info - Loaded env from C:\Projects\payload\website.env


    warn - You have enabled experimental feature (appDir) in next.config.js.


    info - Thank you for testing

    appDir

    please leave your feedback at

    https://nextjs.link/app-feedback

    warn - Experimental features are not covered by semver, and may cause unexpected or broken application behavior. Use at your own risk.



    SyntaxError: Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0


    at JSON.parse (<anonymous>)


    at packageData (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\compiled\undici\index.js:2:5022)


    at specConsumeBody (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\compiled\undici\index.js:2:4734)


    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)


    at async Object.module.exports [as redirects] (C:\Projects\payload\website\redirects.js:34:25)


    at async loadRedirects (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\lib\load-custom-routes.js:415:21)


    at async Promise.all (index 2)


    at async Object.loadCustomRoutes [as default] (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\lib\load-custom-routes.js:13:44)


    at async DevServer.prepareImpl (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\server\dev\next-dev-server.js:619:29)


    at async NextServer.prepare (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\server\next.js:138:13)


    at async Server.<anonymous> (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\server\lib\render-server.js:92:17) {


    type: 'SyntaxError'


    }


    PS C:\projects\payload\website>



    the repo from 16 hours ago



    C:\Projects\payload\site>yarn dev


    yarn run v1.22.19


    $ next dev


    warn - Port 3000 is in use, trying 3001 instead.


    ready - started server on 0.0.0.0:3001, url:

    http://localhost:3001

    info - Loaded env from C:\Projects\payload\site.env


    warn - You have enabled experimental feature (appDir) in next.config.js.


    info - Thank you for testing

    appDir

    please leave your feedback at

    https://nextjs.link/app-feedback

    warn - Experimental features are not covered by semver, and may cause unexpected or broken application behavior. Use at your own risk.



    TypeError: Failed to parse URL from undefined/api/redirects?limit=1000&depth=1


    at Object.fetch (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\compiled\undici\index.js:1:26686)


    at async Object.module.exports [as redirects] (C:\Projects\payload\site\redirects.js:31:24)


    at async loadRedirects (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\lib\load-custom-routes.js:415:21)


    at async Promise.all (index 2)


    at async Object.loadCustomRoutes [as default] (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\lib\load-custom-routes.js:13:44)


    at async DevServer.prepareImpl (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\server\dev\next-dev-server.js:619:29)


    at async NextServer.prepare (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\server\next.js:138:13)


    at async Server.<anonymous> (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\server\lib\render-server.js:92:17) {


    type: 'TypeError'


    }

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @smalltalkman - here are the steps to spin up the website! hope this helps.



    Also for this error:

    warn - Port 3000 is in use,

    this usually means to me that I have the terminal running somewhere else and forgot to close it

    ScreenFlow.mp4
