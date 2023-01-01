local demo in Windows

I am trying to run the demo under windows. The cms is working fine.
for the site I tried .env
NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL=http://localhost:3000
NEXT_PUBLIC_CLOUD_CMS_URL=http://localhost:8001
NEXT_PUBLIC_SITE_URL=http://local.payloadcms.com:3001
when I try to bring up the sitehttp://local.payloadcms.com:3001/
Error: Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0
Source
src\graphql\index.ts (30:19) @ async fetchGlobals
28 | templates: Template[]
29 | }> => {
30 | const { data } = await fetch(
${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}/api/graphql?globals, {
| ^
31 | method: 'POST',
32 | headers: {
33 | 'Content-Type': 'application/json',
Call Stack
async RootLayout
src\app\layout.tsx (16:42)
Doesn't that fetch url need to be wrapped in back ticks because its uses a template literal?
`${myurl}.com`
maybe not, im bad with jsx
There are backticks in the source file, they just do not show up in the error message. I think the error means the fetch returned not JSON. Likely some error in my env
do you have your CMS filled out? (with globals in this case)
I don't know what that means. I can login to the cms at localhost:3000/admin - seems fine Please send a link
@smalltalkman after you log into the CMS, have you added some content? i.e. created a page, added a link to the main menu. (this was jarrods question)
Also is this the demo you are running?https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo
I am using the web-site and cms fromhttps://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms
there are some pages
I am hoping to get the payload site running locally
@smalltalkman the error appears to be looking for global data and cannot find any - try adding some dummy data in your footer / main menu in the CMS and see if the error persists
I added a new post - six total. same
website env
NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL=http://localhost:3000
NEXT_PUBLIC_CLOUD_CMS_URL=http://localhost:8001
NEXT_PUBLIC_SITE_URL=http://local.payloadcms.com:3001
NEXT_PUBLIC_GITHUB_REDIRECT_URI=http://local.payloadcms.com:3001/gh
PS C:\projects\payload\website> npm run dev
npm WARN config global
--global
,
--local
are deprecated. Use
--location=global
instead.
payload-website@1.0.2 dev
next dev
warn - Port 3000 is in use, trying 3001 instead.
ready - started server on 0.0.0.0:3001, url:http://localhost:3001
info - Loaded env from C:\Projects\payload\website.env
warn - You have enabled experimental feature (appDir) in next.config.js.
info - Thank you for testing
appDir
please leave your feedback athttps://nextjs.link/app-feedback
warn - Experimental features are not covered by semver, and may cause unexpected or broken application behavior. Use at your own risk.
SyntaxError: Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0
at JSON.parse (<anonymous>)
at packageData (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\compiled\undici\index.js:2:5022)
at specConsumeBody (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\compiled\undici\index.js:2:4734)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
at async Object.module.exports [as redirects] (C:\Projects\payload\website\redirects.js:34:25)
at async loadRedirects (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\lib\load-custom-routes.js:415:21)
at async Promise.all (index 2)
at async Object.loadCustomRoutes [as default] (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\lib\load-custom-routes.js:13:44)
at async DevServer.prepareImpl (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\server\dev\next-dev-server.js:619:29)
at async NextServer.prepare (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\server\next.js:138:13)
at async Server.<anonymous> (C:\Projects\payload\website\node_modules\next\dist\server\lib\render-server.js:92:17) {
type: 'SyntaxError'
}
PS C:\projects\payload\website>
the repo from 16 hours ago
C:\Projects\payload\site>yarn dev
yarn run v1.22.19
$ next dev
warn - Port 3000 is in use, trying 3001 instead.
ready - started server on 0.0.0.0:3001, url:http://localhost:3001
info - Loaded env from C:\Projects\payload\site.env
warn - You have enabled experimental feature (appDir) in next.config.js.
info - Thank you for testing
appDir
please leave your feedback athttps://nextjs.link/app-feedback
warn - Experimental features are not covered by semver, and may cause unexpected or broken application behavior. Use at your own risk.
TypeError: Failed to parse URL from undefined/api/redirects?limit=1000&depth=1
at Object.fetch (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\compiled\undici\index.js:1:26686)
at async Object.module.exports [as redirects] (C:\Projects\payload\site\redirects.js:31:24)
at async loadRedirects (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\lib\load-custom-routes.js:415:21)
at async Promise.all (index 2)
at async Object.loadCustomRoutes [as default] (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\lib\load-custom-routes.js:13:44)
at async DevServer.prepareImpl (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\server\dev\next-dev-server.js:619:29)
at async NextServer.prepare (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\server\next.js:138:13)
at async Server.<anonymous> (C:\Projects\payload\site\node_modules\next\dist\server\lib\render-server.js:92:17) {
type: 'TypeError'
}
Hey @smalltalkman - here are the steps to spin up the website! hope this helps.
Also for this error:
warn - Port 3000 is in use,
this usually means to me that I have the terminal running somewhere else and forgot to close it
