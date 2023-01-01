DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Localised RowLabel

3 months ago
4

Hello, I want to have a localised RowLabel for an array field when it is empty, but use one of the fields data when it is present.



Before starting on localisation, I had something like this:



RowLabel: ({ data }) => data.title || 'New item'


I tried picking the locale with the

useLocale

hook, but I believe this is the locale of the content and not the language preference of the user



RowLabel: ({ data }) => {
                    const locale = useLocale();
                    return (
                      data.title ||
                      i18n.accordionBlock.item.emptyRowLabel[locale]
                    );
                  },
    3 months ago

    You can use the following:


    const { i18n } = useTranslation()
const userLanguage = i18n?.language


    To get the currently selected language of the user logged into the dashboard



    And I would turn this into a component that gets imported into your config file, instead of importing hooks into the config file.

    3 months ago

    Thanks for that, completely missed it in the docs



    I extracted it out to a RowLabelWithFallback (wip name 😅 )

