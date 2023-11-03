Localizations not taking effect?

fixed
I see you have added localization to your config. In addition to that each field in Payload has to be opted into be localized by adding
localized: true
.
More information is needed, there is no “I’m doing this, but expect to see….” But something like that would be useful.
It looks like you are thinking you are changing the “language” but really you are changing the”locale” to change the language (which will translate the admin panel) you can do that under your account page. You can get there by clicking the avatar
thanks solved
but its better to change language as well when we try to change the locale,
i mean for me its kinda confusing !
Some editors know many languages, but prefer their main one to be the one that they read. I’m not saying it’snot
confusing, I’m just saying there is a reason.
Could possibly be done better, in a less confusing way. Do you have any examples of apps/products that do something similar?
I specifically don't believe the current idea of how it works should change.
Whatcould
improve it though, is to have the language switcherfeel
more like it's part of the collection that is open, rather than as something at the very top of the page.
People are used to switching app languages in a place similar to thelocale switcher
now.
This is good feedback. We have plans to improve the ux of editing localized content. Thanks!
