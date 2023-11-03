Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Localizations not taking effect?

default discord avatar
dasmergo
last week
6

fixed



up

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    I see you have added localization to your config. In addition to that each field in Payload has to be opted into be localized by adding

    localized: true

    .

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    More information is needed, there is no “I’m doing this, but expect to see….” But something like that would be useful.



    It looks like you are thinking you are changing the “language” but really you are changing the”locale” to change the language (which will translate the admin panel) you can do that under your account page. You can get there by clicking the avatar

  • default discord avatar
    dasmergo
    5 days ago

    thanks solved



    but its better to change language as well when we try to change the locale,



    i mean for me its kinda confusing !

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Some editors know many languages, but prefer their main one to be the one that they read. I’m not saying it’s

    not

    confusing, I’m just saying there is a reason.



    Could possibly be done better, in a less confusing way. Do you have any examples of apps/products that do something similar?

  • default discord avatar
    Zephury
    5 days ago

    I specifically don't believe the current idea of how it works should change.



    What

    could

    improve it though, is to have the language switcher

    feel

    more like it's part of the collection that is open, rather than as something at the very top of the page.



    People are used to switching app languages in a place similar to the

    locale switcher

    now.

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    This is good feedback. We have plans to improve the ux of editing localized content. Thanks!

