Localize Errors

Is there any possibility to localize the errors given back from the REST API?
I tried with "locale=de" for example, but it still gives me back the error in english.
If that's not possible, is there any possibility to get error codes instead of only messages so that I can create a way of translating it in the front-end?
Yeah, the trick to remember here is that the
locale
param refers to the language for the data being accessed, but instead you're looking to set the
Accept-Language
on the request header. That is used to tell Payload what language the user expects.
More info on the header can be found here:https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Accept-Language
You can see it in action from the admin UI if you change your language in the account settings and then look at your http requests Headers:
