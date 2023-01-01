DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Localize Errors

zakoul
4 months ago
Hi there!



Is there any possibility to localize the errors given back from the REST API?



I tried with "locale=de" for example, but it still gives me back the error in english.



If that's not possible, is there any possibility to get error codes instead of only messages so that I can create a way of translating it in the front-end?

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last month

    Hi @zakoul do you still need help here?

    zakoul
    last month

    Hi @jesschow thank you for your answer! Yes, help would still be appreciated 🙂

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    this is possible and the errors are already localized i believe



    @dribbens will have detail there on how this is accomplished, but regardless, we need to get this in the docs

    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last month

    Yeah, the trick to remember here is that the

    locale

    param refers to the language for the data being accessed, but instead you're looking to set the

    Accept-Language

    on the request header. That is used to tell Payload what language the user expects.


    More info on the header can be found here:

    https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Accept-Language


    You can see it in action from the admin UI if you change your language in the account settings and then look at your http requests Headers:



    I hope this helps you @zakoul

