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Community Help

Localize Errors

default discord avatar
zakoul3 years ago
5

Hi there!



Is there any possibility to localize the errors given back from the REST API?



I tried with "locale=de" for example, but it still gives me back the error in english.



If that's not possible, is there any possibility to get error codes instead of only messages so that I can create a way of translating it in the front-end?

  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar3 years ago

    Hi

    @133357986616836096

    do you still need help here?

  • default discord avatar
    zakoul3 years ago

    Hi

    @854377910689202256

    thank you for your answer! Yes, help would still be appreciated 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    this is possible and the errors are already localized i believe



    @969226489549713438

    will have detail there on how this is accomplished, but regardless, we need to get this in the docs

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    3 years ago

    Yeah, the trick to remember here is that the

    locale

    param refers to the language for the data being accessed, but instead you're looking to set the

    Accept-Language

    on the request header. That is used to tell Payload what language the user expects.


    More info on the header can be found here:

    https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Accept-Language

    You can see it in action from the admin UI if you change your language in the account settings and then look at your http requests Headers:



    I hope this helps you

    @133357986616836096
  • default discord avatar
    artemszelenov2 years ago

    thank you

    @969226489549713438

    you solved my problem too. It would be nice to get this in the doc

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