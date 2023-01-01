DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
login error - with graphql

default discord avatar
taongaB
3 months ago
8

Please help. I get this message error message when I attempt to login in with correct credentials in production: "Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'includes')" . However, on localhost, everything works just fine.



my axios query option:



let variables = {


email: email,


password: password


}


const options = {


method: 'POST',


url:

${api_graph_v2}

,


headers: {


'content-type': 'application/json',


},


withCredentials: true,


credentials:'include',


data: {


query:

mutation loginUser($email:String!,$password:String!){ loginUser(email:$email,password:$password){ token, exp, user{ id email fName lName } } }

,


variables: variables


}


};

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Can you share the full stack trace for this error:



    "Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'includes')"
  • default discord avatar
    taongaB
    3 months ago

    Sure:



    [04:21:29] ERROR (payload): TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'includes')


    at Object.read (/home/jelastic/ROOT/dist/collections/Users.js:47:40)


    at promise (/home/jelastic/ROOT/node_modules/payload/dist/fields/hooks/afterRead/promise.js:145:71)


    at /home/jelastic/ROOT/node_modules/payload/dist/fields/hooks/afterRead/traverseFields.js:7:50


    at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)


    at traverseFields (/home/jelastic/ROOT/node_modules/payload/dist/fields/hooks/afterRead/traverseFields.js:6:12)


    at afterRead (/home/jelastic/ROOT/node_modules/payload/dist/fields/hooks/afterRead/index.js:21:41)


    at login (/home/jelastic/ROOT/node_modules/payload/dist/auth/operations/login.js:120:44)


    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)


    at async graphqlMiddleware (/home/jelastic/ROOT/node_modules/express-graphql/index.js:125:26)



    So, for some reason, my access filter does not work in production:



    {


    label: "birth day",


    name: 'bd',


    type: 'text',


    access: {


    read: ({ req: { user } }) => { if (user) { if (user.roles.includes('admin')) { return true } } return false },


    }


    },

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    yep - that's definitely the problem



    a user doesn't

    have

    roles, and you are accessing

    roles.includes

    unsafely



    if you fix that, you should be golden

