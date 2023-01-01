Please help. I get this message error message when I attempt to login in with correct credentials in production: "Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'includes')" . However, on localhost, everything works just fine.

my axios query option:

let variables = {

email: email,

password: password

}

const options = {

method: 'POST',

url:

${api_graph_v2}

,

headers: {

'content-type': 'application/json',

},

withCredentials: true,

credentials:'include',

data: {

query:

mutation loginUser($email:String!,$password:String!){ loginUser(email:$email,password:$password){ token, exp, user{ id email fName lName } } }

,

variables: variables

}

};