Logout route fails to recognize user or clear cookie

When using the admin panel, clicking the logout button, the message in the UI is "You have been logged out successfully." However,

/api/users/logout

returns

{"errors":[{"message":"No User"}]}

, and fails to clear cookie

payload-token

. When clicking "Log back in", the UI shows "Already logged in", and I can return to the dashboard. The "log out" link on this page in the text "To log in with another user, you should log out first." similarly has no effect.

It appears the

set-cookie

header is not being sent properly by

api/users/logout

, but I observe this only in the browser. Based on the error body, it seems it's doing this because it doesn't recognize a user is logged in, but I can confirm that the

cookie

header with the relevant token

is

being sent by the browser in the request. Oddly, if I try the same with

curl

or Postman, the logged-in user seems to be recognized and the

set-cookie

header is sent correctly.