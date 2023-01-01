DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Looking for a working starter

default discord avatar
.smalltalkman
last month
9

Greetings



I have been looking for months for a fe&be starter: Agile - working code over extensive documentation.



auth, CRUD, and rendering cms pages & menu



please

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @.smalltalkman Good afternoon! What are you looking for, someone to build a site?



    OR are you asking if Payload will fit your needs for a website

  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    last month

    A working example, so I can get a good feel for how the system works and perhaps build on it.

  • default discord avatar
    nball
    last month

    There are quite a few working examples in the main GitHub repo. Payload is so highly configurable that it's up to you to decide how you want to implement it. And the front end can be whatever you want. Many examples utilize NextJS.

  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    last month

    I have looked at many: errors, empty .... Please post a link to one. Ideally, showing (Agile - working code over extensive documentation) the features I mentioned.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @.smalltalkman Morning! When you run the initial payload create command via npx, it provides a list of starter templates that you can optionally start with. Also, playing around with the field / collection system in Payload will give you a good idea of the capabilities of the system. I can say objectively it is very powerful and can handle many situations. Though to have advanced customization, it would be beneficial to be comfortable with typescript and React.

  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    last month

    All I see now is Auth frontend. Frontend for website is in plan. I would like front end examples (I understand the irony "headless" cms) since working code is the best documentation - Agile.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hey @.smalltalkman have you cloned down our website or website-cms repos? This stack includes Posts, Pages, Menu, etc.



    We'll be building more frontend + backend templates in the future, but for the purposes of your request, this should get you going in the right direction.



    Website -

    https://github.com/payloadcms/website

    CMS -

    https://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms
  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    last week

    cool


    I'll take a look


    thx

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    last week

    no problem! We're around if you need anything else

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.