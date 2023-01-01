Looking for a working starter

Greetings
I have been looking for months for a fe&be starter: Agile - working code over extensive documentation.
auth, CRUD, and rendering cms pages & menu
please
@.smalltalkman Good afternoon! What are you looking for, someone to build a site?
OR are you asking if Payload will fit your needs for a website
A working example, so I can get a good feel for how the system works and perhaps build on it.
There are quite a few working examples in the main GitHub repo. Payload is so highly configurable that it's up to you to decide how you want to implement it. And the front end can be whatever you want. Many examples utilize NextJS.
I have looked at many: errors, empty .... Please post a link to one. Ideally, showing (Agile - working code over extensive documentation) the features I mentioned.
@.smalltalkman Morning! When you run the initial payload create command via npx, it provides a list of starter templates that you can optionally start with. Also, playing around with the field / collection system in Payload will give you a good idea of the capabilities of the system. I can say objectively it is very powerful and can handle many situations. Though to have advanced customization, it would be beneficial to be comfortable with typescript and React.
All I see now is Auth frontend. Frontend for website is in plan. I would like front end examples (I understand the irony "headless" cms) since working code is the best documentation - Agile.
Hey @.smalltalkman have you cloned down our website or website-cms repos? This stack includes Posts, Pages, Menu, etc.
We'll be building more frontend + backend templates in the future, but for the purposes of your request, this should get you going in the right direction.
Website -https://github.com/payloadcms/website
CMS -https://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms
cool
I'll take a look
thx
no problem! We're around if you need anything else
